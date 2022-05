Image credit: Instagram

Johnny Depp's big financial loss

During the case trial, Johnny Depp's representative Jack Wingham told the court that he was lobbying for the actor to be a part of The Pirates of The Caribbean 6. However, after Amber Heard's op-ed, it became clear that the movie is out of his hands. As per the reports, Johnny Depp would have earned USD 22.5 million had he got to sign Pirates of the Caribbean 6. 'But Jerry Bruckheimer (producer) and I were lobbying to make it happen, and so we had hope. And it became clear to me in early 2019 that it was over,' said his representative.