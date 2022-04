Pink Sweat$ wants to colloborate with THIS BTS member

And it is time to take a recap of all the Hollywood updates. BTS, everyone's favourite K-pop band, ruled the headlines today. It was all thanks to Pink Sweat$ that the BTS ARMY went all crazy on social media. It so happened that a fan suggested a collaboration between Pink Sweat$ and BTS since the former is expected to be in Seoul soon. So replying to the fan suggestion, Pink Sweat$ said, 'Would love to work with Jimin and bts!' Earlier, it was Jimin who had shared that he was a big fan of Pink Sweat$ and now fans are already anticipating a big collaboration in near future.