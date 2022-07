Image credit: Google

Thor: Love and Thunder leaked online

Chris Hemworth starrer Thor Love and Thunder has hit the big screens in India today. Within just few hours after its release, the movie has been leaked in HD version for free download and for watching online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram, Filmyzilla and more piracy sites. Mostly all the films that release in India become the victim of piracy and Thor Love and Thunder is the recent one.