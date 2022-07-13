Joey King opens up about Brad Pitt and Bullet Train

The much-anticipated Brad Pitt starrer Bullet Train is all set to transport you straight to Japan to embark on an exciting adventure. Actress Joey King who will be seen sharing the screen with Brad Pitt for this action entertainer shares her experience of working with the superstar in a recent interview, “I learned a lot from Brad, some incredible personal life lessons. He’s been in the public eye for so long. It’s such a weird thing to balance. Only a niche group knows exactly what it feels like. Brad was so gracious in helping someone like me.” Talking about working in Bullet Train Joey added, “Bullet Train is a truly larger-than-life film that I can’t believe I got to be a part of. I’ve been acting for a long time, but I had a zoom-out Hollywood moment of ‘Wow, this is insane. I’m in an action film directed by David Leitch (John Wick, Deadpool 2) with Brad Pitt.’ Brad is absolutely hysterical in this movie.”