Trending Hollywood News Today: Sylvester Stallone's first look in and as Samaritan, Prey for the Devil’s spine-chilling first look poster and more
Trending Hollywood News Today: Sylvester Stallone's first look in and as Samaritan, Prey for the Devil’s spine-chilling first look poster and more
Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan, Joey King, Brad Pitt, Bullet Train, David Leitch, John Wick, Deadpool 2, Prey for the Devil and more have made it to the trending Hollywood newsmakers today