Dheeraj Dhoopar reacts to fans being upset

In an exclusive interview with us, Dheeraj Dhoopar reacted to his fans being upset with him for quitting Kundali Bhagya. He said, 'I take that as love. It’s their love and they need to be upset because the love that they gave to Karan that’s unbelievable. When they love you so much, then they have the right to be upset. But, I hope they will understand when they will come to know why things were done this way, they will be ready to accept the fact, and they will again show that kind of belief in me. I am pretty confident about my fans that they will understand why everything was done.'