Debina Bonnerjee looks beautiful on her Godh Bharai

Debina Bonnerjee is going to be a mommy soon. This is the first child for Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee. The couple have been married for more than a decade now. Debina Bonnerjee has said that she has had a tough pregnancy. She has shared pics from her Saadh, which is the Bengali version of a Godh Bharai. Kushal Tandon, Shweta Gulati, Deanna Uppal, Tina Datta and Pooja Banerjee sent her a lot of love. In a note, the actress wrote, “Standing in the 3rd trimester … with a swollen feet … many toilet runs… constipated… leaking bouts with sneezes and cough or even a hearty laugh… reminds me that I am pregnant… reminds me that this is real. … after so many years of no… it is finally a YES.”