RRR: Jr NTR comes clean on rivalry with Ram Charan’s family

It is no secret that Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s families have a long history of rivalry. While Ram Charan comes from the famous Konidela family, Jr NTR is from the clan of NT Rama Rao. The fan clubs have also maintained the rivalry since the years. However, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are now best of friends. They are like brothers. RRR has brought them close and how. He said, “The whole scenario has changed, as Charan and I are best friends now.”