South News Today: Who and what made news in the South movie world

It's time to give a wrap on the South movie newsmakers of the day. Vijay Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, KGF Chapter 2, Acharya, Chopichand and more have made news in the entertainment world. Vijay Babu who has been accused of rape by a female co-star has sought anticipatory bail. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who found new stardom after starring in Oo Antava starring Allu Arjun, reacted to Virat Kohli's dance on her sensational hit number. KGF 2 continues to rule hearts. Acharya's box office collection and more. Let's have a dekko at the South Newsmakers of the day below: