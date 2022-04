Image credit: Google

Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast gets leaked online on Tamilrockers

Thalapathy Vijay, Yash, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast gets leaked online on Tamilrockers, KGF 2 actor Yash's special bond with Ram Charan and Jr NTR and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast is the latest victim of piracy. The film was leaked online within a few hours of its release.