Image credit: Google

KGF 2 replace Beast in Tamil Nadu

Yash, Vijay Deverakonda, Thalapathy Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So, Yash starrer KGF 2 has replaced shows of Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast in Tamil Nadu.