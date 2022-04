Image credit: Google

Naga Chaitanya’s second marriage buzz

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Yash, and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Naga Chaitanya’s second marriage buzz, KGF 2 actor Yash spends time with wife and kids and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got separated last year. Now, according to a report on ABP Live, Naga is all set to marry for the second time. There is no confirmation yet though.