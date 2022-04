Man shot while watching Yash’s KGF 2

Yash, Kajal Aggarwal, Thalapathy Vijay, Shehnaaz Gill and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Man shot while watching Yash’s KGF 2, Kajal Aggarwal says childbirth wasn’t easy and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. In a shocking turn of events, a man was shot while watching Yash starrer KGF 2. He was rushed to the hospital and is reportedly out of danger.