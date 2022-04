Image credit: Instagram

RRR actor Jr NTR trolled for his ‘nakli’ washboard abs

Jr NTR, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. RRR actor Jr NTR trolled for his ‘nakli’ washboard abs; Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s take on love and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Jr NTR made his debut with photographer Dabboo Ratnani. He was seen flaunting his washboard abs in the pic. However, he was trolled for it as some netizens found it ‘nakli’.