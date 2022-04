Image credit: Google

Yash on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

In an exclusive interview to BollywoodLife, Yash said, I am a cinema kid. I have grown up watching their films. So I would like to add that you know nothing is permanent here. I mean they are superstars and disrespecting them or comparing is not right. They all have been my inspiration to become an actor. They are the pillars of the industry.