Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Ananya Panday's opinion on Arjun Reddy

On Koffee With Karan 7, Ananya Panday had opened shared her views on Vijay Deverakonda's film Arjun Reddy and stated that she would not like anyone to be in a relationship like that. Responding to this, the Liger star now stated that he is open to all kinds of opinions. To Bollywood Hungama, he was quoted saying, 'I don't disregard anybody. I'm like, ‘if you feel this way, it's good. There must be a reason you feel this way,’ and I hear them. I might not agree or disagree, or I might even see both sides of the coin, but it's okay and I'm glad she spoke what she thought.'