Image credit: Twitter

Trailer of Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata to be out on THIS date

Mahesh Babu will next be seen in the Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata which also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. The movie is slated to release on 12th May, and the makers have revealed that the film’s trailer will be out on 2nd May. Mythri Movie Makers tweeted, “The wait ends! Rocking #SVPTrailer drops on MAY 2nd Super @urstrulyMahesh is all set to mesmerize you with his MASS Energy #SarkaruVaariPaata #SVPOnMay12.” Fans of Mahesh Babu are excited for the trailer of the film.