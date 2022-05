Image credit: Google

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has the best birthday wish for Vijay Devarakonda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Devarakonda, Kajal Aggarwal, Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajal Aggarwal and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has the best birthday wish for Vijay Devarakonda; Kajal Aggarwal says sorry for copying Mother’s Day poem and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a pic with Vijay and wrote, Happy birthday #LIGER You are deserving of all the love and appreciation that is going to be coming your way this year. Watching you work the way you do is incredibly inspiring. God bless @thedeverakonda.”