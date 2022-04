Image credit: Google

Naga Chaitanya’s team on his second marriage reports

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Yash, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Naga Chaitanya’s team on his second marriage reports, KGF 2 actor Yash desires to make his Bollywood debut with this actress. and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Naga’s team has reportedly said that his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu hasn’t been completed and it’s too soon for him to think about marrying for the second time.