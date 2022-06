Image credit: Google

R Madhavan’s Rocketry takes over Times Square

R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is all set to release on 1st July 2022. Recently, the trailer of the film was shown at Nasdaq Billboard at Times Square, and Madhavan was present there. While talking about it, Madhavan said, “It is all very surreal! Time has gone by so quickly – it feels like it was only yesterday we were shooting the film and now, here we are, a few days away from the film’s release, screening the trailer on the world’s most coveted billboard! With God’s grace, I’m thankful for all the love and affection we have received so far. We are looking forward to seeing you in the theatres on July 1st!”