Mahesh Babu does not want to 'waste time' by doing Bollywood films

South's superstar Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of his film Sarkaru Vaari Paatu. He is on his toes promoting the film. In a recent interview with PTI, he was asked about venturing into Bollywood. The actor said that he does not want to waste time by Bollywood films and that Bollywood cannot afford him. He said, ' “I may sound arrogant, but I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can’t afford me. I don’t want to waste my time. The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can’t be happier.' Scroll on for more South updates.