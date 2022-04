Image credit: Google

Ram Charan praises Yash on KGF 2 success

Ram Charan, Yash, Kajal Aggarwal, Chiranjeevi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Ram Charan praises Yash on KGF 2 success, Chiranjeevi snubs Kajal Aggarwal at Acharya launch event and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. RRR actor Ram Charan praised Yash on KGF 2 success. He added that South films are now being discussed throughout the country.