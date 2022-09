Image credit: Google

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s health to affect Yashoda, Shaakuntalam?

There have been reports about Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s health that the actress is suffering from Polymorphous Light Eruption and she has flown down to the US for the treatment. Reportedly, the doctors have advised her to not to make any public appearances. Well now, this has put her upcoming films Yashoda and Shaakuntalam in a fix? While the release dates of both movies are not yet announced, reportedly the makers have no idea when Sam will return and will be available for the promotions.