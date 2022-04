Image credit: Instagram

Vijay Babu denies rape allegations

An actress (identity withheld) has alleged that the Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu repeatedly intoxicated and raped her for about a month. However, Vijay has denied the allegations. As per OnManorama website, Vijay his Facebook live claimed, “I haven’t done anything wrong. I’m the victim in this. The so-called law of this country protects her and she is at ease while I’m the one who is suffering. I will file defamation and a counter-case. It won’t be a small case. I won’t let her get away that get away that easily. I can share all the proof with me but I won’t because I don’t want to cause damage to her family. I'm answerable only to my wife, mother, sister and friends. I knew her (his accuser), we first met in 2018, but I haven't chatted with her between 2018 and 2021. She came for an audition and got her role. ALl these talks of casting couch and all...it's I who's suffering. From December to March, I have all her messages, 400 screenshots of them – whatever allegations she may have, rape or consensual, I have all on record.” Reportedly, Apparently, Vijay Babu has absconded after his Facebook live session.