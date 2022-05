Image credit: Google

Yash starrer KGF 2 breaks another record

Yash, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vignesh Shivan, Siddharth, Sanal Kumar, Mani Ratnam and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Yash starrer KGF 2 breaks another record, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s touching note for Vignesh Shivan and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. Yash starrer KGF 2 has broken yet another record. It has become the first Kannada movie to fetch a share of ₹100 crore for its distributors in Karnataka alone.