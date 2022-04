Image credit: Google

Interesting update on Pushpa: The Rule’s dialogues

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most awaited upcoming films. Recently, while talking about the dialogues, film’s writer, Srikanth Vissa told Pinkvilla, “The effort is always there. We try to bring such lines that reach the audience in every way. In Pushpa one it worked, in part 2, we are expecting it to be bigger and better. Definitely, you will see too many catchy lines in Pushpa 2. There's unbelievable pressure. We have to exceed the expectations and work towards it.”