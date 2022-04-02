Urfi Javed Vs Kashmera Shah

A couple of days ago, Urfi Javed had given it back to Farah Khan Ali for commenting on her fashion choices. Recently, in an interview, Kashmera Shah was asked about the same to which she said that she didn't want to talk about those who are only famous on Instagram. Urfi sure knows how to give it back to her detractors. When a pap asked for her reaction on the same, Urfi said, 'Oh yeah, I read what she said about me. Aap ne jo statements bole hai koi valid point toh likho yaar ki ‘I am famous on Instagram and not in real life’. Aap toh dono mein (famous) nahi ho, kya faida?' Urfi also slammed Kashmera on social media handle. She said had she belonged to a filmy family, she wouldn't have been slut shamed for her outfits. Urfi later shared an old picture of Kashmera from a public event and wrote, 'This was at a public appearance but again I'm the one whose cutting clothes and going public.'