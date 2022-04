Hunar Hale mourns Shiv Subrahmanyam's demise

Shiv Subrahmanyam passed away recently. He was a renowned screenwriter and actor. His demise was a huge shock for industry folks, his colleagues and co-stars. Subrahmanyam's young co-star and TV actress Hunar Hale mourned his demise with a heartfelt post. She shared a couple of pictures with the late actor and said, 'You were my dearest on set . ‘Papa’ is what I called him. Shall always reminisce moments spent together. Always smiling, always jovial & so humble . Your simplicity had my heart then and shall have forever . Much love , see you on the other side @shivsubrahmanyam RIP.'