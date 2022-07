Karan Kundrra

From Karan Kundrra, Dipika Kakar, The Kapil Sharma Show and more have made news in the TV world today. It’s time to catch up on the TV newsmakers. Yesterday was the last day of the shoot of Karan Kundrra-hosted Dance Deewane Juniors. Dipika Kakar clocks 3 million subscribers on YouTube. The Kapil Sharma Show to return to the TV screens soon and more. First up, we have Karan Kundrra. The actor is a popular name in the industry. He had been hosting a kid's dance reality show called Dance Deewane Juniors whose last episode was shot recently. As the show came to an end, fans showered love on the actor for entertaining them as the host. He was the top trend in the country. Fans had been trending ‘We Will Miss You Host Karan’ on Twitter.