TV News Today: Sagar Parekh opens up on bonding with Anupamaa cast and replacement pressure

Sagar Parekh who replaced Paras Kalnawat on Anupamaa as Samar recently opened up on the challenges of taking up the role. Sagar said that before Anupamaa and Samar, he never got hate and was only loved but after bagging Samar, he has been getting a lot of hate. Fans are attached to Paras Kalnawat as Samar and hence, they spewed hate against Sagar. On the other hand, when asked if it was difficult to bond with the cast of Anupamaa, Sagar denied saying that he gelled up with everyone quite quickly while adding that everyone has been helpful and kind towards him.