Bharti and Haesh welcomed a boy

Let's have a dekko at the TOP TV News of the day! Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa became proud parents of a baby boy. Yes, you read that right. Bharti and Haarsh had announced that they were expecting a couple of months ago. Bharti and Haarsh were both working throughout Bharti's pregnancy. In fact, Bharti worked till the last day. Haarsh took to his social media handle and shared the happy news through a shared handle. It's a boy, he wrote. He posted an adorable picture of himself with Bharti. The decor was all blue revealing gender of the baby.