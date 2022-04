Pratik Sehajpal on Akasa and Sidharth Shukla

Pratik Sehajpal and Akasa Singh recently collaborated with each other for a music video. The two are shipped together but they have maintained a good friends stance in front of everyone. When we asked Pratik whether he is more than friends with Akasa, he denied it saying that they are just good friends. On the other hand, we also asked Pratik whether he find it a burden to be compared with Sidharth Shukla. The actor said that he does not wish to be compared with anyone but he feels it an honour to be compared to Sidharth who has been and is an inspiration to so many. He doesn't find it to be a burden and added that Sidharth was in a different league and nobody can break his benchmark.