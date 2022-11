Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more

It's time we check out the IMP TV Newsmakers of the day. A lot happened in the TV world, in the last couple of hours. From Bigg Boss 16 to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kundali Bhagya sisters Shraddha Arya-Anjum Fakih and more have grabbed headlines. Bigg Boss made news for the upcoming promo dropped by the channel which features Shalin Bhanot and his never-ending demand for chicken. Shraddha and Anjum's post has been going viral. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has topped the TRP charts alongside Anupamaa and more. Meet the TV Newsmakers.