TV News: Palak Tiwari slams the trolls

The Bijlee Bijlee hit maker is as savage as her mom, Shweta Tiwari. Being a part of the entertainment industry, Palak has also been exposed to online trolling. Recently, Palak was asked her reaction to the trolling that happens. Palak said that she has decided not to let it affect her as people have decided their own thing. If she turns up all dolled up, people are still gonna speak and if she turns up normal, people still gonna speak. Hence, Palak has decided to ignore them all. She, however, has a very good question on dressing up simply. Palak asks why is it a problem if a celeb dresses up normally like them.