TV News: Shivangi Joshi hasn't moved on from Naira of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Shivangi Joshi played Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for about 6 years before moving on from the project. The actress is best known for playing Naira in YRKHH and fans still associate her with the show. Now, in a recent interview, Shivangi opened up on still being stuck on Naira. She told Miss Malini, I think I never moved on from Naira and I don't even want to. The character is very close to my heart and it will always be really special to me. But to go somewhere, you have to get out from another place and that's what I did and took on a new show and a new character. That's how an actor's life is. The journey of a character has to end somewhere, but I haven't moved on from Naira and neither I want to. Naira and that show has given me a lot and I will always be grateful for it.