TV News: Krushna Abhishek wants to patch things up with Govinda

The feud between Mama-Bhanja Govinda and Krushna Abhishek has been the talk of the town for ages. Krushna is soon going to appear on Maniesh Paul's podcast show wherein he will pour his heart out about the family matter. He will confess to missing him all the time. A teaser was released by Maniesh in which Krushna turned emotional and said that he just wants his kids to play with his mama. Krushna said that he loves him a lot and asked him to not believe on the stories written in the media. We hope this just brings their families closer.