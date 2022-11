Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen marital crisis, Ankita Lokhande's Halloween party and more news

​Rajeev Sen's estranged wife Charu Asopa has said that he allegedly cheated on her when she was pregnant. She said she found out about it much later. Charu Asopa said she tried to forget and move on but now she cannot do it any more. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain threw a grand Halloween bash in the suburbs. Tejasswi Prakash - Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni - Jasmin Bhasin, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti were some of the star guests. Rhea Sharma might make a comeback on SAB TV with a new show. Here is a look...