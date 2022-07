Uorfi (Urfi) Javed feels like Deepika Padukone

Recently on Koffee With Karan 7 episodes, Ranveer Singh complimented Urfi Javed's fashion statements. When the Bigg Boss OTT contestant was asked about the same, she said that she couldn't believe it before and thought that the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor was mocking her. However, she realised that he genuinely complimented her. Describing the feeling Urfi said that she felt like Angelina Jolie and later corrected herself saying she felt like Deepika Padukone.