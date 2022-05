Image credit: Instagram

TV News: Shabir Ahluwalia lost 14 kgs for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Shabir Ahluwalia is currently seen in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. He was previously seen in Kumkum Bhagya. The actor lost tremendous weight for his character in PKPNRM. Revealing deets about the same, Shabir told a portal, 'The transformation from Abhi to Mohan has been quite significant. In fact, it took me some time and effort to get out of my last character and embrace Mohan’s characteristics. Their looks are quite different too, so I had to lean down to look the part. I worked very hard in the gym over the past few months and lost around 14 kgs to take up Mohan’s charming avatar. I must add that portraying my character to the best of my ability was my biggest motivation. I even tweaked my body language to get into the character and after having worked hard to get into the skin of my character, I just hope that the audience will love Mohan as much as they loved Abhi.'