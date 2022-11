Trending TV News Today: Archana Gautam, Sriti Jha, Paras Kalnawat and more

Let's meet the TV newsmakers of the day. From Archana Gautam to Sriti Jha, Paras Kalnawat, Fahmaan Khan and more have grabbed headlines. A lot happened in the last 24 hours but we have compiled a select few of the stories on our section of TOP TV Newsmakers. Fans want to see Archana Gautam in Bigg Boss 16. She was shown the door a couple of hours ago. Sriti Jha wished her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Arjit Taneja on his birthday. Paras Kalnawat partied with his Anupamaa friends on his birthday and more.