TV News Today: Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father opens up on her bond with Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are quite close in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The actor and the Imlie actress' bond has been a topic of debate. A lot of Sumbul's fans didn't want her to associate or bond with Shalin given his past. However, Sumbul's father has a different take. Sumbul's father said that whatever she wants to do inside the house, play games, make bonds, and make mistakes, she is at the liberty to do so. Sumbul will learn from everything, he added. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father talks about Imlie star's bond with Shalin Bhanot; 'She has the liberty...'