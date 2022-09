TV News Today: Alma Hussein opens up on bond with Paras Kalnawat

Paras Kalnawat was ousted from Anupamaa a couple of weeks ago. The actor is now a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Just a couple of weeks before Paras's exit, Alma Hussein had entered the show as Sara who was going to pay his love interest. They shot for a couple of episodes together but after the exit, everything changed. And recently even Alma exited the show. Now, Alma has opened up about her bond with Paras. The actress revealed that Paras was her first friend on the set and that they are still in touch. She called him a gem of a person and also shared that Paras keeps updating her on his dance rehearsals.