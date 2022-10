TV News Today: Gauahar Khan-Nia Sharma support Shalin Bhanot over the punishment

Shalin Bhanot was punished last night for pushing Archana Gautam on Bigg Boss 16. He has been nominated for 2 weeks and will never be the captain of the house again. Gauahar Khan and Nia Sharma came in support of Shalin. While Gauahar was clear in stating that she doesn't like Shalin, she said that the ones who didn't see what happened shouldn't have decided on the guilt. On the other hand, Nia supported Shalin saying he is not the one to lose his cool so easily and is always calm and composed.