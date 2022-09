TV News Today: Shweta Tiwari's says she doesn't believe in institution of marriage

Shweta Tiwari is soon going to be seen as a mother to three daughters in Main Hoon Aparajita. The actress is returning to TV after a small break. In an interview recently, Shweta Tiwari made some shocking reveals about her personal life. Shweta talked about her two divorces. The actress says that she does not believe in the institution of marriage anymore and does not recommend her real daughter, Palak Tiwari, to get married either. Having said that, Shweta also adds that she is happy for her friends who are happily married in their lives.