TV News Today: Netizens demand Sajid Khan's removal

BollywoodLife conducted a poll asking if Sajid Khan should be removed from Bigg Boss 16. While a majority of people voted for Sajid Khan's ouster, there were more than 40% of the audience, who felt he needs to be given a chance. In other news, FWICE supported Sajid Khan joining Bigg Boss 16 saying that he served his sentence after the MeToo allegation and has a right to earn and live. This came after the DWC chairperson wrote to the I and B minister asking for his removal. In a shocking turn of events now, Swati Maliwal has got r*pe threats over the same.