Pratik Sehajpal gets support from friends

Pratik Sehajpal recently made news when Kashika Kapoor alleged that Pratik tried to overshadow her in their music video Tu Laut Aa. She reportedly even joked that he had her scene cut. Later, it was stated that it was a publicity stunt. Hearing that it was a publicity stunt at the press conference, Pratik got upset and he wanted to leave as well. After that Kashika started getting hate online. Pratik tweeted out saying that he has been working hard and believe in lifting others up. He later asked his fans to stop the hate. Umar Riaz, Nikki Tamboli and others came out in Pratik’s support after the whole controversy.