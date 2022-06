Debina opens up about her IVF treatment

Debina Bonnerjee welcome a baby girl a couple of months ago. The actress recently opened up on her whole pregnancy journey. Debina revealed she had tried for IUI for five times but failed and eventually decided to take up IVF. However, before IVF she learned that her uterus was stuck and hence had to undergo surgery which approximately costs Rs 75,000 to one lakh. Talking about the IVF treatment, Debina shared that it is divided into two parts and each part takes about Rs 1. 5 lakhs. The actress had been trying to conceive for 5 years.