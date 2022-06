Shakti Arora talks about Kundali Bhagya

Shakti Arora has entered Kundali Bhagya. The show stars Shraddha Arya and Manit Joura in the lead. Dheeraj Dhoopar, who played Karan Luthra, the lead protagonist has left the show. Shakti Arora is an established actor known for his works in Tere Liye, Pavitra Rishta, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and more. Shakti recently opened up on his initial inhibitions about signing up Kundali Bhagya. He shared that he was wondering what more could he add to the show when Dheeraj had already made such a great impact. However, when the makers narrated to him the graph of his character Arjun, he was bowled over. Shakti revealed that he wasn’t offered anything like that before and hence he took it up. Shakti also shared that shows go off-air within three months, and he was worried if his show faced the same fate.