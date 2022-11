Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan called out by Gauahar Khan, VJ Andy, Rajiv Adatia and others

​Bigg Boss 16 rapper MC Stan has made people furious with his comments on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. He poked fun at her saying that she is setting a bad example for her fans by smoking. Later, he said she was a girl and yet she smoked. If this was not all, he repeated her Chal Chal comments in a rather dirty manner. MC Stan said she is like one of the women who lure you into things. Such statements have made former contestants like Rajiv Adatia, Gauahar Khan and VJ Andy livid.