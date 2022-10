TV News Today: Dalljiet opens up on Shalin Bhanot

Recently, Dalljiet Kaur slammed her ex-husband, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot for saying that he is best friends with her in real life. Now, in an interview, Dalljiet opened up saying that she is upset that Shalin is making a mockery of their past. Dalljiet said even though she has been on Bigg Boss but never talked about their past ever. Dalljiet said that she only wishes him to be happy as he is the father of her kid, Jaydon who is now 8.