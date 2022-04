TV News Today: Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar, The Kapil Sharma Show, Bharti Singh and more grabbed headlines today. Let's check out who and what made news in the TV world today. Disha Parmar aka the gorgeous Priya grabbed headlines for two reasons. Disha completed 2 million followers on Instagram. And in other news, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress opened up on shooting with Sakshi Tanwar. Disha revealed that she has always been an admirer of Sakshi's work and said that though both the Priyas don't have anything in common, she and Sakshi share a common thing which is the dedication to their work.